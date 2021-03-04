Mutated COVID-19 strains identified from patients at Rochester Regional Health

Regional

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health officials are warning the public not to relax when it comes to COVID-19 precautions after four patients tested positive for new COVID-19 strain mutations.

The patients were tested back in January and February, officials say.

Dr. Emil Lesho, an infectious disease expert at RRH, says the strains aren’t identical to the South African and Brazilian strains, but have a similar component.

“In order to be identical it has to contain everything that strain contains,” Dr. Lesho said. “It doesn’t, that’s why it’s not identical, but it has the one of the same mutations.”

Dr. Lesho says the more important thing is to get vaccinted. He says the more people are vaccinated, the less likely the virus is to mutate.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now