National Governors Association submits list of questions about implementation of a COVID-19 vaccine to Trump administration

(WIVB) – The National Governors Association has sent a list of questions about a COVID-19 vaccine to the White House.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo chairs the NGA, and he announced the news during his Sunday afternoon press conference.

The questions were submitted by Democratic and Republican governors from across the country, and include topics like where funding for the administration of a vaccine will come from, the allocation and supply chain, and what information will be publicly shared on any approved vaccines.

In New York State, there are currently 913 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were seven COVID-19 deaths in the state on Saturday.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region0.7%0.6%0.9%
Central New York1.2%0.7%1.2%
Finger Lakes1.5%0.9%1.3%
Long Island1.1%1.0%1.1%
Mid-Hudson1.8%1.6%1.4%
Mohawk Valley0.3%0.3%0.3%
New York City1.2%1.2%1.1%
North Country0.5%0.3%0.7%
Southern Tier1.6%1.4%0.9%
Western New York1.4%1.4%1.6%

Of the 484,281 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,41618
Allegany2055
Broome2,89652
Cattaraugus4034
Cayuga2895
Chautauqua7967
Chemung1,24445
Chenango3139
Clinton1975
Columbia6476
Cortland4067
Delaware1590
Dutchess5,32810
Erie12,45158
Essex1922
Franklin770
Fulton3591
Genesee3710
Greene4727
Hamilton160
Herkimer3702
Jefferson1882
Lewis561
Livingston2390
Madison5332
Monroe6,70736
Montgomery2540
Nassau48,596102
Niagara1,95812
NYC254,352612
Oneida2,5937
Onondaga5,01134
Ontario57617
Orange13,16930
Orleans3622
Oswego5842
Otsego3640
Putnam1,7365
Rensselaer1,0276
Rockland17,17146
Saratoga1,2075
Schenectady1,4987
Schoharie1000
Schuyler882
Seneca1271
St. Lawrence3583
Steuben85710
Suffolk48,02988
Sullivan1,6751
Tioga43511
Tompkins5406
Ulster2,4119
Warren4381
Washington3260
Wayne3792
Westchester39,47678
Wyoming1663
Yates884

Gov. Cuomo announced during the press conference that ski resorts in New York can open Nov. 6 at 50 percent capacity.

