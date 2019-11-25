New developments in case involving boy found alone on a porch 10 weeks ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Among new developments in the murder investigation surrounding the parents of the little boy found on a porch 10 weeks ago: Two bodies have been positively identified, and the focus is now on trying to identify a third victim.

Authorities working this case have been very tight-lipped about all of it, but Monday, a few more pieces of a very complicated puzzle fell into place.

News 4 has confirmed that the two bodies found in the burned out van on Tonawanda Street in September were in fact the two parents of three year old Noelvin, who was found alone on a porch more than a half-mile away from the van.

The family of Nicole Merced-Plaud came to Buffalo three weeks ago and claimed her remains. The family of Miguel Valentin-Colon claimed his remains and brought them to Puerto Rico for a service there.

The big question now is what happened to the third missing person, their close family friend, Dhamyl Roman.

A week after the burned out van was found, federal agents found human remains miles away in a fire pit on Box Avenue. That was nine weeks ago and anthropology tests are still being done to determine whether or not they are or are not Roman.

We now know that Box Avenue scene is part of the overall investigation, and Sunday night, there was a suspicious fire in the vacant home closest to where those remains were found.

Police are also still not saying whether or not the suspects caught on video may already be in custody. They were seen running away, one carrying gas cans, the other holding the hand of little Noelvin as the van goes up in flames on September 16. It’s the same van rented in Florida and used to bring Noelvin, his parents, and a family friend here. The Buffalo News reported previously that agents found two kilos of cocaine in the Cheektowaga hotel used by the family when they arrived.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is now leading this investigation, but is not commenting publicly about whether an arrest is coming soon, or whether the suspects may already be in custody on other charges.

As for Noelvin, he is under the custody of his paternal grandmother, who lives in Florida.