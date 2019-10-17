New foundation in honor of Gates Firefighter

Breaking News
GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The memory of a firefighter who passed away last month has inspired a new fire safety foundation.

Volunteer firefighter Joseph Manuse unexpectedly died in September. In his honor, the Gates Fire Department has created the Joseph Manuse Foundation which is focused on making smoke and carbon monoxide alarms more easily available.

“It’s a real testament to Joe and how hard he worked,” Gates Fire Chief Alan Bubel said.

“We as an organization appreciate the fact that the association is honoring him in this way.”

