New Morale Center for Veterans opens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The holiday season is known to be a time of cheer, but for veterans who live with depression — it can be anything but cheerful.

The Veteran Outreach Center is hoping to help veterans combat their depression at the new Morale Center.

The new center was built to provide a safe haven and refuge for veterans who struggle emotionally and physically from their years of service to our country.

Located on South Avenue in Rochester, it provides social and wellness services to help boost morale for veterans and their families.

“The scope of service that we provide here are definitely, in demand, needed services that our veteran population needs,” Director of Operations Brandon Kasperkoski said.

The center will offer services such as expressive art groups, massage therapy, onsite barber and a salon.

“For any vet that comes back, that needs to get some down time, it’s just a wonderful way for them to reconnect with peace and quiet,” licensed massage therapist Cristal Sabatini said.

All services are provided at no cost by certified volunteer professionals.