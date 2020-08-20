New York notifies utility companies of violations for Isaias

A coiled power line hangs along with electrical wires in a residential neighborhood of Middle Village, Queens, where some homes and businesses lost power in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. (AP / Kathy Willens)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s utility regulators have threatened steep penalties against several utility companies for a response to Tropical Storm Isaias that the governor called “unacceptable.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the state’s Department of Public Service has sent notice of apparent violation letters to electric companies Con Edison, Orange & Rockland, PSEG LI, Central Hudson along with telephone, cable, and internet provider Altice-Optimum.

About 1.3 million New York customers saw power outages during the early August storm, according to Cuomo’s office.