New York State COVID-19 hospitalizations at lowest numbers since early December

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday. 

Hospitalizations dropped to 5,445, the lowest since December 12, and the 7-day average positivity rate dropped to its lowest since November 26, at 3.18 percent.

“New Yorkers have shown strength and resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’re going to need more of it as we work to get everyone vaccinated across the state,” Cuomo said.

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 285,307
  • Total Positive – 8,141
  • Percent Positive – 2.85%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.18%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 5,445 (-181)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -532
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 615
  • Hospital Counties – 53
  • Number ICU – 1,121 (-11)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 753 (-18)
  • Total Discharges – 145,672 (+681)
  • Deaths – 85
  • Total Deaths – 38,407

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1390.01%34%
Central New York640.01%32%
Finger Lakes2100.02%40%
Long Island9350.03%34%
Mid-Hudson5600.02%44%
Mohawk Valley870.02%37%
New York City3,0800.04%31%
North Country660.02%57%
Southern Tier1100.02%47%
Western New York1940.01%38%
Statewide5,4450.03%36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region243198 21%
Central New York262175 34%
Finger Lakes397268 36%
Long Island861676 22%
Mid-Hudson683419 42%
Mohawk Valley12775 32%
New York City2,6312,038 23%
North Country5330 44%
Southern Tier12663 45%
Western New York545326 39%
Statewide5,9284,268 28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region1.95%1.86%1.91%
Central New York1.05%1.03%1.00%
Finger Lakes2.11%2.00%1.92%
Long Island4.17%4.08%4.06%
Mid-Hudson4.21%4.10%4.25%
Mohawk Valley1.95%1.82%1.77%
New York City4.37%4.20%4.08%
North Country3.18%2.81%2.75%
Southern Tier0.74%0.74%0.75%
Western New York2.03%1.93%1.90%
Statewide3.34%3.22%3.18%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx5.96%5.78%5.56%
Brooklyn4.77%4.72%4.55%
Manhattan2.92%2.88%2.72%
Queens4.99%4.80%4.80%
Staten Island4.74%4.62%4.42%

Of the 1,622,865 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany20,75875
Allegany2,89214
Broome14,73598
Cattaraugus4,38724
Cayuga5,3538
Chautauqua7,28820
Chemung6,4288
Chenango2,42717
Clinton3,55828
Columbia3,3757
Cortland3,1488
Delaware1,49812
Dutchess22,190102
Erie64,963274
Essex1,3364
Franklin2,05629
Fulton3,30718
Genesee4,39517
Greene2,6319
Hamilton2821
Herkimer4,5456
Jefferson4,76421
Lewis2,06010
Livingston3,53116
Madison3,83316
Monroe52,371126
Montgomery3,16819
Nassau147,472745
Niagara15,24046
NYC707,5424,372
Oneida19,67243
Onondaga32,31288
Ontario5,76414
Orange36,747191
Orleans2,4445
Oswego5,98314
Otsego2,33120
Putnam8,30736
Rensselaer8,96530
Rockland38,416151
Saratoga11,88945
Schenectady10,79025
Schoharie1,1903
Schuyler8623
Seneca1,60112
St. Lawrence5,48142
Steuben5,49618
Suffolk161,632665
Sullivan4,73015
Tioga2,79911
Tompkins3,4416
Ulster9,98141
Warren2,82910
Washington2,3266
Wayne4,45118
Westchester107,075464
Wyoming2,80412
Yates1,0143

Yesterday, 85 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,407. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx10
Columbia1
Dutchess1
Erie2
Fulton1
Greene1
Herkimer1
Kings15
Manhattan8
Monroe4
Nassau4
Onondaga2
Orange1
Queens18
Richmond3
Rockland1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk6
Ulster1
Westchester4

