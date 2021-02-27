New York State COVID-19 hospitalizations at lowest numbers since early December

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday.
Hospitalizations dropped to 5,445, the lowest since December 12, and the 7-day average positivity rate dropped to its lowest since November 26, at 3.18 percent.
“New Yorkers have shown strength and resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’re going to need more of it as we work to get everyone vaccinated across the state,” Cuomo said.
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 285,307
- Total Positive – 8,141
- Percent Positive – 2.85%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.18%
- Patient Hospitalization – 5,445 (-181)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -532
- Patients Newly Admitted – 615
- Hospital Counties – 53
- Number ICU – 1,121 (-11)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 753 (-18)
- Total Discharges – 145,672 (+681)
- Deaths – 85
- Total Deaths – 38,407
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|139
|0.01%
|34%
|Central New York
|64
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|210
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|935
|0.03%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|560
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|87
|0.02%
|37%
|New York City
|3,080
|0.04%
|31%
|North Country
|66
|0.02%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|110
|0.02%
|47%
|Western New York
|194
|0.01%
|38%
|Statewide
|5,445
|0.03%
|36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|243
|198
|21%
|Central New York
|262
|175
|34%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|268
|36%
|Long Island
|861
|676
|22%
|Mid-Hudson
|683
|419
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|127
|75
|32%
|New York City
|2,631
|2,038
|23%
|North Country
|53
|30
|44%
|Southern Tier
|126
|63
|45%
|Western New York
|545
|326
|39%
|Statewide
|5,928
|4,268
|28%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|1.95%
|1.86%
|1.91%
|Central New York
|1.05%
|1.03%
|1.00%
|Finger Lakes
|2.11%
|2.00%
|1.92%
|Long Island
|4.17%
|4.08%
|4.06%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.21%
|4.10%
|4.25%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.95%
|1.82%
|1.77%
|New York City
|4.37%
|4.20%
|4.08%
|North Country
|3.18%
|2.81%
|2.75%
|Southern Tier
|0.74%
|0.74%
|0.75%
|Western New York
|2.03%
|1.93%
|1.90%
|Statewide
|3.34%
|3.22%
|3.18%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|5.96%
|5.78%
|5.56%
|Brooklyn
|4.77%
|4.72%
|4.55%
|Manhattan
|2.92%
|2.88%
|2.72%
|Queens
|4.99%
|4.80%
|4.80%
|Staten Island
|4.74%
|4.62%
|4.42%
Of the 1,622,865 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|20,758
|75
|Allegany
|2,892
|14
|Broome
|14,735
|98
|Cattaraugus
|4,387
|24
|Cayuga
|5,353
|8
|Chautauqua
|7,288
|20
|Chemung
|6,428
|8
|Chenango
|2,427
|17
|Clinton
|3,558
|28
|Columbia
|3,375
|7
|Cortland
|3,148
|8
|Delaware
|1,498
|12
|Dutchess
|22,190
|102
|Erie
|64,963
|274
|Essex
|1,336
|4
|Franklin
|2,056
|29
|Fulton
|3,307
|18
|Genesee
|4,395
|17
|Greene
|2,631
|9
|Hamilton
|282
|1
|Herkimer
|4,545
|6
|Jefferson
|4,764
|21
|Lewis
|2,060
|10
|Livingston
|3,531
|16
|Madison
|3,833
|16
|Monroe
|52,371
|126
|Montgomery
|3,168
|19
|Nassau
|147,472
|745
|Niagara
|15,240
|46
|NYC
|707,542
|4,372
|Oneida
|19,672
|43
|Onondaga
|32,312
|88
|Ontario
|5,764
|14
|Orange
|36,747
|191
|Orleans
|2,444
|5
|Oswego
|5,983
|14
|Otsego
|2,331
|20
|Putnam
|8,307
|36
|Rensselaer
|8,965
|30
|Rockland
|38,416
|151
|Saratoga
|11,889
|45
|Schenectady
|10,790
|25
|Schoharie
|1,190
|3
|Schuyler
|862
|3
|Seneca
|1,601
|12
|St. Lawrence
|5,481
|42
|Steuben
|5,496
|18
|Suffolk
|161,632
|665
|Sullivan
|4,730
|15
|Tioga
|2,799
|11
|Tompkins
|3,441
|6
|Ulster
|9,981
|41
|Warren
|2,829
|10
|Washington
|2,326
|6
|Wayne
|4,451
|18
|Westchester
|107,075
|464
|Wyoming
|2,804
|12
|Yates
|1,014
|3
Yesterday, 85 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,407. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|10
|Columbia
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|2
|Fulton
|1
|Greene
|1
|Herkimer
|1
|Kings
|15
|Manhattan
|8
|Monroe
|4
|Nassau
|4
|Onondaga
|2
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|18
|Richmond
|3
|Rockland
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|6
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|4