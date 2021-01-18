New York State Police searching for Pittsford man last seen in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities are currently searching for a missing man.

New York State Police in Watertown have confirmed that they are currently searching for Matthew S. Vargulick, 43, from Pittsford, New York.

According to Authorities, Vargulick was last seen walking away from his disabled vehicle on State Route 126 in the town of Rutland in Jefferson County, New York. He was last seen on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

State Police have described Vargulick as being 5-foot, 5-inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. A photo of him is featured below.

Those with any information regarding the whereabouts of Matthew S. Vargulick have been asked to contact the New York State Police in Oneida at (315) 366-6000.