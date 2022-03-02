New York strengthens financial sanctions against Russia

In this Feb. 24, 2022, photo, a woman leaves an exchange office with screen showing the currency exchange rates of U.S. Dollar and Euro to Russian Rubles in Moscow, Russia. The harsh sanctions imposed on Russia and the resulting crash of the ruble have the Kremlin scrambling to keep the country’s economy running. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, that means finding workarounds to the economic blockade even as his forces continue to invade Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr., File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York Governor Hochul has announced new actions to strengthen the State’s financial sanctions against Russia.

This was confirmed on March 1, and according to Governor Hochul, the State is expediting its procurement of blockchain analytics tools for the Department of Financial Services.

These actions will directly support the Department of Financials Services’ enforcement of sanctions imposed by U.S. President Joe Biden.

“Like millions across the globe, New Yorkers are watching the situation in Ukraine with fear and outrage, and in response we are taking further action,” Governor Hochul said in a press release.. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine and will continue to do our part to enforce U.S. sanctions against Russia in response to their unwarranted attack.”

“New York is proudly home to the nation’s largest Ukrainian population and we will use our technological assets to protect our people and show Russia that we will hold them accountable,” the Governor added.

Governor Hochul said that these tools will increase the DFS’s ability to detect exposure among licensed virtual currency businesses to Russian individuals, banks and other entities that the U.S. has sanctioned.

The Governor’s Office confirmed that the DFS has also been assessing several technology tools and service providers to augment current supervisory capabilities.

This action follows Governor Hochul’s Executive Order directing all New York State agencies and authorities to review and divest public funds from Russia following Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Governor Hochul has also pledged to work with the Biden Administration to support refugees and welcome them to New York.