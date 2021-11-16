New Yorkers aged 18+ in high transmission areas can get booster

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is providing a COVID update to New Yorkers at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. She’s at Buffalo’s Delavan Grider Community Center.

Yesterday, Hochul headed to Washington to be present when Pres. Joe Biden signed the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill aimed, at least in part, at helping states like New York foot the bill for COVID response. Meanwhile, COVID cases at schools appear to be growing swiftly. Last week, Hochul announced that the state would be giving out 50 full scholarships for kids 5-11 who get vaccinated to a SUNY or CUNY school.