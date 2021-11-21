New York’s gas prices are an average of $1.35 higher than one year ago

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The price of gasoline continues to be a major topic of conversation and concern across New York State and the entire country. Prices Throughout the Southern Tier are some of the lowest in the state.

As of Sunday, the average price of gas in New York is $3.57 per gallon for regular and $3.76 per gallon for diesel, according to AAA. One year ago, the average price of regular-grade gas in the Empire State was $2.22.

One gallon of regular-grade gas is $3.46 on average in Chemung County, $3.50 in Steuben and Schuyler Counties, and $3.64 in Tioga County, Pa. all higher than the national average.

Residents in Onondaga, Cortland, Seneca, Yates, Chemung, Genesee, Niagara, Erie, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties are seeing the lowest gas prices currently in the state.

Oklahoma currently has the lowest gas prices in the country with an average of $2.98 per gallon for regular. The highest prices are currently in California, with regular-grade gas at an average of $4.70 per gallon.