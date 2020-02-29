Niagara Falls City Jail inmate found unresponsive, pronounced dead

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Police department says an inmate was found unresponsive at the Niagara Falls City Jail, and has been pronounced dead.

Police say officers found the inmate unresponsive in a cell during a visual check yesterday.

Emergency Medical Services and the Niagara Falls Fire Department responded, before the inmate was pronounced dead.

The police department did not release how the inmate died, and the inmate’s name is not being released until next of kin is notified.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.