Nichols teen killed in Candor crash

CANDOR, N.Y. (WETM) – Jacob Rogers, 16, was killed in a one-vehicle crash in the town of Candor, according to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 14 around 10 p.m., a 2003 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Park Settlement Road when it went off the road and overturned, coming to a rest on its roof.

The Sheriff’s Office says Rogers was driving the vehicle and that the only passenger was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose the cause of the accident, weather conditions, or what speed the vehicle was traveling.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Owego Police Department, New York State Police, Candor Fire Department, Weltonville Fire Department, Candor E.M.S., Guthrie Air-Med and Tioga County Hazardous Material Response Team

The investigation by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Unit is ongoing at this time.