No bail for Rochester father accused of shooting, killing son

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is charged with murder and assault after Rochester police officials say he shot and killed his own son following an altercation Saturday on Pioneer Street.

The suspect, 64-year-old Steven Owens, was located Sunday evening after a search effort. Before being taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals and Rochester police, law enforcement described him as being “armed and dangerous.”

Steven Owens is charged with second degree murder and second degree assault for his alleged role in the shooting death of his 34-year-old son Malcolm Owens, as well as the non-fatal shooting of a second man, in an incident that occurred around 12 p.m. on Saturday at a residence on Pioneer Street in the city.

Steven Owens was arraigned Monday morning in Rochester City Court where he pleaded not guilty. He is being held on no bail, no release.

Authorities say Steven Owens has an extensive violent criminal history with multiple criminal convictions, including felony crimes of robbery, weapons possession, and assaults.

Malcolm Owens was pronounced dead at the scene of what officials describe as a “domestic-related crime” Saturday. A second man was also shot during the incident; police described his injuries as non-life-threatening injuries.

Malcolm Owens was originally from Rochester, but was currently residing in Virginia with his wife and four young children, according to police, who say he was in the area visiting family members. The second victim also lived out of state and was in the area visiting family, police said.

According to Rochester Police, an altercation began at the family residence when Malcolm and the second victim went to visit Steven at the Pioneer Street location.

The death of Malcolm Owens was one of three that took place throughout the weekend between November 13th to 14th. All following Mayor Lovely Warren’s state of emergency order on violence.

The issuing of an emergency order means additional state troopers and members of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have been recruited to assist Rochester Police in keeping the streets safe.

There were a total of seven homicides from the beginning of Thursday — when the city officially hit its record for most killings in a single year — into the end of Sunday. Overall, the number now stands at 75.

