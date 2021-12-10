North Country desperate for state resources as COVID cases rise

Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, every county in the North Country is under a state of emergency and are in desperate need for state resources for vaccination and testing sites.

Due to limited testing sites, locals are facing challenges scheduling vaccine appointments. There are also difficulties getting tested in a timely fashion as health insurance companies are not covering tests authorized under standing orders. As a result, hospitals and medical providers require doctors notes to obtain tests. Individuals can go to get tested at pharmacies, however, often have to wait 7-10 days for an available appointment.

Over the last couple months, Assemblyman Billy Jones wrote letters to the Governor asking for state testing and vaccination sites to be reopened. “State testing and vaccination sites are being opened across the state and the region continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases, yet there has been no discussion from the State to reopen testing and vaccination sites in the North Country.

“Constituents have repeatedly contacted my office asking for help getting the vaccine or booster shot or to find a testing site and one constituent who is a cancer survivor told me that she had to travel all the way to Albany to get her booster. The North Country stands ready to receive additional resources for vaccination and testing residents to respond to the rise in COVID-19 cases,” Jones said.