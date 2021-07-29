North Country volunteers renovate American Legion in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The American Legion in Watertown celebrated their hall reopening on July 27.

The American Legion Army – Navy Post 61 in Watertown’s hall reopened after months of planning, and weekend of renovations.

Volunteers from Bradley’s Military Surplus, VETS Peer to Peer Outreach Center, White’s Lumber and American Legion were able to make the remodeling a reality. The team prepped the hall on July 23 which was followed by two days of painting , sealing and new baseboards on July 24 and 25.

According to Bill Flynn the publicity officer for the legion said the efforts of the volunteers meant a lot to their organization.

“We’ve had great community support in the past and we hope to continue,” Flynn said.

Bradley’s Military Surplus presented the legion with a plaque to commemorate the Makeover Paint Project of volunteers and donors, which was placed in the hall for everyone to see. There was also a Certificate of Appreciation and recognition for the major donation of paint and materials from White’s Lumber and Paint presented. The volunteers of the Major Makeover Painting Project were also recognized with this award.

The legion is looking forward to having the community enjoy the hall by utilizing the space for events.