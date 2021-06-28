North Syracuse 19-year-old drowns in Salmon River Reservoir

REDFIELD, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Police are currently investigating a drowning that occurred on Sunday night.

According to New York State Police, 19-year-old Dylan J. Dunn, 19, from North Syracuse, New York, drowned in the Salmon River Reservoir on Sunday, June 27.

An investigation determined that Dunn was at the reservoir with his family and when he and a family member were swimming with a large piece of driftwood. They swam across the reservoir to the south shore, where they then exited the water and walked the shorline on foot.

Police stated that Dunn and a 12-year-old family member then got back into the water where they “felt it was close enough to swim across.”

After swimming halfway across, the victim was reported to start going underwater and was yelling for help. The family member attempted to help him but was unable to and then swam the rest of the way and exited the water to call for help.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Dive team located Dylan’s body about 80 feet from the shore. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

New York Sate Police were assisted at the scene by the Owego County Sheriff’s Office, Redfield Fire Department, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office AIR 1 helicopter, and Northern Oswego County Ambulance.

This incident remains under investigation.