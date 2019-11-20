NY Health Department confirms 2nd vaping-related death

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Department of Health has declared the state’s second death linked to a vaping-associated illness.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that the person who died was a man in his 30′s from Manhattan with a reported history of using e-cigarettes and vapor products.

“We are taking every step possible to combat this crisis on the state level, but the federal government needs to take action now,” said Governor Cuomo.

“President Trump has already backed down from his vow to ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes – despite widespread evidence that these flavors are used to target our teens and young adults – and put the interests of the vaping industry over the lives of Americans. This is Big Tobacco all over again. Make no mistake: this is a public health crisis and until our ‘leaders’ in Washington do something to stop it, more lives will be lost.”

The first death, on Oct. 4, was of a 17-year-old boy from the Bronx. The state said the teen had been hospitalized in early September for a respiratory illness related to vaping.