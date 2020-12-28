NY Lottery’s new Quick Draw wager feature to launch Monday

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Lottery is set to launch a new Quick Draw wager feature on December 28.

The New York Lottery has announced the official launch of a new wagering opportunity through the Quick Draw game; Money Dots. The feature will give players additional chances to win cash prizes up to $50.

According to the NY Lottery, Money Dots is played using the same field of numbers available in all Quick Draw games, but after the 20 Quick Draw winning numbers are drawn, the remaining numbers are assigned a color; representing different cash values. Cash values vary from $5, $10, $20 and $50.

NY Lottery Money Dot players win when a Money Dot is draw that matches one of the umbers printed on their ticket for the game drawing.

Lottery Director Gweneth Dean commented on the new launch.

“Money Dots is a unique new feature that is colorful and fun to play. As we continue to explore new ways to engage players and support our mission to education, we also consider player convenience,” said Dean. “While Money Dots can be purchased at all locations where Quick Draw is sold, draws can be watched in-store or through our New York Lottery mobile app in real-time or on demand.”

New York Lottery Money Dots officially launches on December 28, 2020. Money Dots wagers an be purchased separately from Quick Draw wagers.