NY, national average gas prices are higher than this time in 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices have shot up since last week, with the national average at $2.64 (up 13 cents), and New York’s average at $2.70, which is up 10 cents.

One year ago, the national average was $2.47 and the state’s was $2.61.

Here are the averages across upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.63 (up 11 cents since last week)

Buffalo – $2.65 (up 13 cents since last week)

Ithaca – $2.68 (up 12 cents since last week)

Rochester – $2.67 (up 12 cents since last week)

Rome – $2.72 (up nine cents since last week)

Syracuse – $2.66 (up 12 cents since last week)

Watertown – $2.72 (up nine cents since last week

AAA says the winter weather has been impacting Gulf Coast refineries’ gas supplies and ability to operate. Until normal operations resume, the supply is “expected to remain tight in impacted areas,” AAA says.