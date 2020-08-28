NYRA donates $20,000 in face mask proceeds to local nonprofits

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Racing Association presented a $20,000 donation—raised from the sale of limited-edition Saratoga Race Course face masks—to four local non-profit organizations on Friday.

The four nonprofit beneficiaries provide food, shelter, and more critical resources to members of the community in need. They are:

AIM Services, Inc.

Franklin Community Center

Shelters of Saratoga

The SNACpack Program (Saratoga Nutrition Assistance for Children)

The donations were officially announced at 11 a.m. at a press conference at the Saratoga Race Course. The face mask fundraiser was a joint initiative with the city of Saratoga Springs. Attendees include Saratoga Springs Mayor Meg Kelly and NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke.