NYRA donates $20,000 in face mask proceeds to local nonprofits

by: Johan Sheridan

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Racing Association presented a $20,000 donation—raised from the sale of limited-edition Saratoga Race Course face masks—to four local non-profit organizations on Friday.

The four nonprofit beneficiaries provide food, shelter, and more critical resources to members of the community in need. They are:

  • AIM Services, Inc.
  • Franklin Community Center
  • Shelters of Saratoga
  • The SNACpack Program (Saratoga Nutrition Assistance for Children)

The donations were officially announced at 11 a.m. at a press conference at the Saratoga Race Course. The face mask fundraiser was a joint initiative with the city of Saratoga Springs. Attendees include Saratoga Springs Mayor Meg Kelly and NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke.

