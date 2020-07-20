NYS Department of Conservation reminds state park visitors to pick up after themselves

(WIVB) – The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding visitors to state parks and other natural areas to pick up after themselves.

The reminder comes in response to community concerns about increasing amounts of litter left behind by visitors to state parks.

“During the State’s ongoing response to COVID-19, New Yorkers are desperate for a chance to get outside, change up the scenery, and get a breath of fresh air. It’s great that so many people are enjoying the outdoors this summer, but it’s disheartening to see litter and garbage left behind,” State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos said in Saturday press release. “It’s a simple fix. Whatever you bring in with you should leave with you as well. Play Smart * Play Safe * Play Local this summer and follow the principles of Leave No Trace.”

Litter isn’t just an eyesore- it poses a danger to wildlife and the state’s delicate ecosystems.

Here are some tips to Leave No Trace: