NYS Fair 2020 butter sculpture recycled at Western New York farm

(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fair 2020 Butter Sculpture has been recycled at a Western New York dairy farm.

The American Dairy Association North East partnered with Noblehurst Farms in Livingston County to transport and recycle the 800-pound sculpture on Friday.

The farm will now recycle the butter in their methane digester and convert it into renewable energy.

The digester receives up to 200 tons of food waste each week, diverting it from landfills.

It creates enough energy to power homes in the community and the farm’s onsite creamery. The creamery provides dairy ingredients to manufacturers of cheese, yogurt, ice cream and other dairy products.

We are honored to be recycling the New York State Fair Butter Sculpture for the fifth year in a row. We plan to mix the butter sculpture with other food waste collected from food retailers and manufacturers to create a delicious recipe for the anaerobic bacteria in our digester to munch on in order to create renewable energy. Dairy Farmer Chris Noble

Noblehurt Farms has previously been recognized for achievements in sustainability and community partnerships to divert food waste from local landfills.