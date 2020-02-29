NYS gets FDA approval to start testing for coronavirus

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM) — The Hoosick Falls Police Department arrested Amy Peabody, 50, of Hoosick Falls on animal cruelty charges.

Police say it was brought to the attention of the department that a one-and-a-half year old boxer was not being given proper food and water.

Officers working with the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society were able to help in locating the dog and give it the proper medical care.

The boxer named Judge has since been adopted by a family and is being cared for and is doing fine.

Peabody has been issued an appearance ticket for Village Court at a later date.