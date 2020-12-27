NYS: Healthcare provider in Orange County, NY may have fraudulently obtained the COVID-19 vaccine

(WIVB)– New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker announced today that Parcare Community Health Network in Orange County, New York may have fraudulently obtained the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Zucker says the Department of Health has received reports that Parcare might have transferred the vaccine to “facilities in other parts of the state in violation of state guidelines and diverted it to members of the public.” He says this is not aligned with the NYS plans to first administer the vaccine to frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents.