NYS landmarks to be lit blue, yellow for Ukraine

Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A view of Ukraine’s national flag waves above the capital with the Motherland Monument on the right, in Kyiv Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that New York State landmark will be lit blue and yellow in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The landmarks will be lit Friday, February 25 through Sunday, February 27.

Hochul said New York is prepared to support refugees of the crisis and welcome them to the state. The landmarks to be lit include:

  • One World Trade Center 
  • Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge  
  • Kosciuszko Bridge 
  • The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building 
  • State Education Building 
  • Alfred E. Smith State Office Building 
  • Empire State Plaza
  • State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center 
  • The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge 
  • Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct 
  • Albany International Airport Gateway
  • Fairport Lift Bridge

“New York is the proud home of the largest Ukrainian population in the United States and we condemn the unjust and unconscionable violence being perpetrated against the people of Ukraine,” said Hochul. “We stand in solidarity with those in New York who are scared for their family and loved ones, and our prayers are with the innocent victims as they fight to maintain their freedom as a sovereign people and nation.” 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now