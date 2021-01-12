NYS School Administrators Association: ‘Governor’s Internet access proposal is laudable and needed’

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following Governor Andrew Cuomo’s second part of his 2021 State of the State address, School Administrators are responding to proposals regarding internet access.

The School Administrators Association of New York State is applauding Governor Cuomo’s proposal for access to broadband internet for all New Yorkers.

SAANY stated that they are “pleased to hear” that the Governor placed internet as a top priority in 2021 as it impacts K through 12 students.

SAANYS Executive Director Kevin Casey commented on Governor Cuomo’s proposal.

“The governor’s Internet access proposal is laudable and needed. We have heard too many stories of students having to travel to parking lots and commercial properties just to be able to attend school that day. The plan to make high-speed service affordable for low-income households will benefit students today and into the future, as virtual learning increasingly becomes part of the educational paradigm.”