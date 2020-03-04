Breaking News
More people in New York State test positive for coronavirus

NYS Senate and Assembly pass bill requiring adult backseat passengers to wear seatbelts

Regional
Posted: / Updated:
Seat belt_1557774797516-873702560

ENGLAND – UNDATED: In this handout from the Department for Transport, a graphic new TV advert shows the consequences of not wearing a car seatbelt. The government is spearheading a new road safety campaign, costing 14 million (GPB), which will be shown on peak viewing times, and shows what happens to three young men in […]

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York senators are moving to strengthen the state’s seat belt laws, approving a bill that requires backseat adult passengers to buckle up.

The legislation, passed by the State Senate and Assembly, now moves on to Governor Andrew Cuomo. 

Current law requires front seat adult passengers to be buckled, but the legislation would force adult backseat passengers to use a seat belt, too. 

The backseat belt measure has long been stalled at the state capitol, and has had long-time support from organizations like AAA.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now