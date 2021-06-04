NYS senator pitches bill making broadband a utility

(WIVB) — State lawmakers are pushing a bill that would add more oversight to internet companies.

Sen. Sean Ryan held a virtual roundtable Thursday about a bill to make broadband a utility—similar to gas, water and electricity.

During his roundtable, the senator spoke about the pushback he’s received from internet companies.

“Since we put this bill in, I’ve heard a lot from national internet and cable companies telling me why we shouldn’t regulate them,” Sen. Ryan said. “One of the most ironic calls was a lobbyist out of Washington who called, who kept freezing during the entire call because their internet service didn’t work.”

The bill was introduced in both the Senate and Assembly. The legislative session ends one week from Thursday.