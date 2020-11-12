NYS Thruway converts to cashless tolling overnight Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway’s new cashless tolling system will go live overnight on Friday, November 13.

At the time the transition takes place, cash will no longer be an accepted form of payment at toll booths and printed toll tickets won’t be handed out.

“Cashless tolling is already improving traffic flow, allowing motorists to get to their destinations easier and quicker without having to stop to pay a toll,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “Less idling also complements our clean energy goals, reducing pollution for a cleaner and greener environment. We encourage all drivers to get an E-ZPass across the state, with a new mobile app to help manage accounts and alerts to make it easier for New Yorkers. This is part of our ongoing efforts to improve and modernize infrastructure and build back better and stronger for the future.”

NY E-ZPass has released a new TollsNY mobile app to help drivers manage their accounts, find and pay tolls, and get account alerts. Vehicles with E-ZPass tags are automatically charged. Those without E-ZPass will have their license plate image captured and the registered owner of the vehicle will be mailed a toll bill.

The transition is taking place more than a month ahead of schedule.

This marks the end of phase one of the thruway’s cashless tolling project. Phase two includes the removal of existing toll plazas. During phase two, drivers will continue to travel through the existing toll lanes at reduced speeds but will not have to while booths are removed and roads are reconfigured. Drivers should expect traffic shifts and use caution around toll plazas as these will be active construction zones.

For additional information on how cashless tolling works and tips on how to pay bills on time, visit the Thruway Authority’s website at thruway.ny.gov/cashless.