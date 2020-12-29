NYSP: Plattsburgh man arrested for having sexual contact with a child

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man in Plattsburgh has been arrested for having sexual contact with a child.

New York State Police have confirmed that Richard W. Stonier, 61, of Plattsburgh, New York, has been arrested following an investigation. The investigation was in regards to alleged sexual contact with a child less than 15 years of age.

According to New York State Police, Stonier was found to have engaged in multiple incidents with the child. All incidents were reported on December 3, 2020 and occurred in the town of Plattsburgh.

State Police stated that Stonier was charged with four counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the second degree.

Stonier was arraigned at the Town of Plattsburgh Court and placed in Clinton County Jail without bail due to prior felony convictions.

NYSP confirmed that Stonier was arrested on December 22, 2020.