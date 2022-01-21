NYSP: Two dead in Broome County House Fire

KIRKWOOD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two people have died in a house fire in Kirkwood according to the New York State Police.

New York State Police report that on Thursday just before 9 AM they and multiple fire agencies responded to a report of a house fire on Old State Road in the town of Kirkwood.

Upon when units arrived on the scene the home was already fully engulfed. The fire was fought by crews from File Mile Point, Port Dickinson, Kirkwood, West Colesville, Windsor, West Windsor, Chenango Bridge, Chenango Point, Port Crane, Sanitaria Springs, while Conklin stood by for additional calls and assistance. The Broome Volunteer Emergency Squad, Superior Ambulance, and Broome County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

After the fire was extinguished, investigators located two deceased individuals. Investigators on-scene included Broome County Fire Investigators, State Fire Investigators, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We will bring you updates on the investigation as they are made available.