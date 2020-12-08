NYSRA comments on impending limits to indoor dining

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — During a press briefing Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said if a region’s hospitalization rate does not stabilize within the next five days, additional restrictions will be applied to indoor dining.

Following updated guidance from the CDC, Gov. Cuomo said if the hospitalization rate does not stabilize in New York City, indoor dining will be suspended altogether. If the rate does not stabilize in regions outside New York City, capacity restrictions will be reduced to 25%.

The capacity restrictions wouldn’t apply to areas within an orange zone designation where indoor dining is already suspended—such as parts of Chemung County.

“The CDC says more restrictions on indoor dining, which I understand,” Gov. Cuomo said. “But the Congress—Washington—also has to understand those bars, those restaurants, they need financial assistance because this has been a long year and they have bills to pay. So you can’t tell them ‘we have to close you down’ without saying ‘here is the economic reality and we’re going to help.'”

In a statement, the President and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association commented on the impending limits to indoor dining: