Off-duty Syracuse Police officer rescues two dogs from house fire

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An off-duty Syracuse Police officer is being credited with saving two dogs from a house fire.

Just after 2 p.m. on July 16, Officer James Nowodworski was driving on Guy Young Road when he saw heavy smoke coming from a home on the road. He got inside the home and after not finding anyone in the home, he was able to bring the two dogs to safety.

The Brewerton Fire Department arrived on the scene and was able to contain the fire to a garage.

No first responders, or dogs, were injured.