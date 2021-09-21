Off the Beaten Path: The Great Saratoga Museum Treasure Hunt

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Adventure awaits you in Saratoga County! Grab your car keys, phone, and sense of adventure for this family-friendly treasure hunt from Lake Luzerne to Waterford.

During the weekend of September 25-26, 2021, the Saratoga County History Center is hosting a wide-ranging scavenger quest that includes a dozen of the county’s museums and historical societies.

Participants will receive “passports” which list locations and unique historical items. They will then hunt for each object and record its location in their passport, learning about local and regional history along the way.

If you need an incentive, the first three completed passports received by the History Center will win prizes.

At each location, historians and volunteers will be eagerly awaiting arrivals and ready to answer any questions.

Participating organizations, open noon to 5 p.m. on both days: Charlton Historical Society; Grooms Tavern; Corinth Museum; Day Museum; Chatfield Museum of Local History; Frances Kinnear Museum of Local History; Halfmoon Historical Society; Parks-Bentley Place; Brookside Museum; Waterford Historical Museum; Grant Cottage State Historic Site; and the Wilton Heritage Museum.

To participate in the scavenger hunt, please pick up a “passport” (at a cost of $5 – perfect for a family or a carload of people) at either Brookside Museum (6 Charlton St, Ballston Spa), Parks-Bentley Place (53 Ferry Blvd, South Glens Falls), the Waterford Historical Museum & Cultural Center (2 Museum Lane, Waterford), or the Kinnear Museum (52 Main Street, Lake Luzerne).

Participants are encouraged to share their adventures on social media!