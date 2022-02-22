Off the Beaten Path: The Sugar Fairy Bakes

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Taught by Grandma Erma Hartman, Stacie Blair has whipped up her dream bakery in Mechanicville. The Sugar Fairy Bakes started as an at-home business, but after outgrowing her space, she moved into her first brick and mortar location last year.

Blair’s love of baking began as a small child while working in the kitchen with her grandmother, Erma Hartman. Banana bread was the first thing the five year old learned to make on her own – an item you can find on the menu at the bakery.

“She would talk me through recipes, explain what I was doing and why I was using baking soda versus baking powder and the rest is history,” she said.

Following the traditions of her grandmother, she always bakes her goods with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Her cinnamon buns are legendary from her days selling at farmer markets. She still sells out to this day.

Cakes, fresh fruit pies, and cookies are just a few other items on the menu. She says she makes just about everything except macaroons.

After customers kept requesting breakfast sandwiches, she added them to the menu Wednesday – Friday. If you have an item you’d like to see on the menu, she says she’ll give it a try!