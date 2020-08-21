Official update on investigation into fire at Rachael Ray’s NY house

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police say they arrested Tevin L. Terrance, 27, and Tyren A. Terrance—brothers from Akwesasne on the Canadian border—after they allegedly found almost a quarter-ton of marijuana in their vehicles.

At about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, police say they saw two vehicles committing numerous traffic violations on State Route 30. After pulling them over, police said they smelled marijuana emanating from the vehicles.