Oishei Children’s Hospital dedicates building wing to Josh Allen’s late grandmother, launches new fund

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital announced it will dedicate the west wing of the hospital to Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen’s late grandmother, Patricia Allen.

Hospital officials tell us they have also established a new fund in honor of Patricia Allen, providing ongoing support to patients. The decision came after a virtual meeting with Josh Allen.

Oishei announced the tenth-floor hospital wing will also be dedicated to Allen’s grandmother, now know as the “Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing.”

The hospital says a plaque has been mocked up for the dedicated wing, including a photo of Allen pointing to his grandmother in the sky during the Seahawk’s game.

Josh Allen says, “I am humbled by the incredible generosity that has poured in over the past several days in honor of my grandmother. It means the world to me and my family and we are very grateful these donations will go toward helping save many lives for years to come.”

Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills fans have raised nearly $700,000 for the hospital, in honor of Patricia.

A playroom is also being named “The Buffalo Bills Fun Zone” in honor of the Bills’ fans outpouring of support.

With Josh’s input, the hospital has also launched the ‘Patricia Allen Fund,’ which will provide ongoing support to the pediatric critical care team at Oishei Children’s Hospital who provide life-saving care to pediatric patients. This team includes the pediatric transport team who transfer over 800 patients annually to Oishei Children’s Hospital from all eight counties of Western New York and Northern Pennsylvania. John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital







If you want to donate to the hospital in honor of Patricia Allen, click here.