Old facility as an option for increased hospital capacity

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The President and CEO of St. James Hospital said in a statement that Gov. Cuomo’s office is conscious of the facility at 411 Canisteo St. as an option for increased hospital capacity.

Governor Cuomo’s office is aware that the old facility at 411 Canisteo St. is an option. In light of the current situation, we have halted the decommissioning of that building and any medical equipment still contained in it. We will continue to work with the Governor and the Dept. of Health to make resources available as needed. As a point of reference, the 411 Canisteo St. building is not owned by St. James Hospital, rather by Trinity Health.” Bryan O’Donovan, St. James Hospital President and CEO

There is no further information on whether or not the Governor’s office plans on using the facility at this time.