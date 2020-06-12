One dead, one injured after industrial accident in Kline Township

KLINE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An industrial accident in Schuylkill County turns deadly. The call came in for an industrial accident on Plant Road in Kline Township around 1:00 PM. First responders rushed to the scene but for one man it was too late.

Emergency crews from Kline Township, McAdoo, and Hazle Towship are all on scene at the old CoGen plant.

A Schuylkill County deputy coroner and McAdoo Fire Chief Bob Leshko confirm one man died in the incident.

Another was flown by helicopter to Lehigh Valley Trauma Center in critical condition.

Miner Health and Safety as well as OSHA are on scene investigating the cause.

Officials believe instability while stripping down the former power plant may be the cause.

“At the present time, the CoGen plant here has been decommissioned. It was in the process of being dismantled. So in the dismantling phase, they had gentlemen on a conveyor belt and there appears to be some type of catastrophic failure,” said Chief Bob Leshko, McAdoo Fire Department.

The road up to the plant has been closed down as well as some roads within the complex for safety purposes. Officials say that instability within the structures lead to a lengthy process to remove the man who died.

The Schuylkill County coroner has identified the deceased and notified next of kin. The victim is identified as 32-year-old Dennis Flemming of Erie.