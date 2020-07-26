One person arrested after the 5th armed robbery in Ithaca in 15 days.

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – One person has been arrested after the fifth armed robbery in the City of Ithaca in the last 15 days.

Ithaca Police report that Allen Forrest was arrested and has been charged with robbery in the first degree after an investigation into an armed robbery which occurred this morning on N. Meadow St.

Forrest was arraigned before Ithaca City Court Judge Peacock and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail.

The four other recent armed robberies of commercial establishments that have been reported to the Ithaca Police in the last 15 days are still under investigation. The Ithaca Police Department is asking for members of the community who may have additional information regarding the recent gun crimes to come forward. Individuals may remain anonymous if they wish.

The recent robberies include:

7/12/20 – Byrne Dairy on N. Meadow St.

7/21/20 – Quick Shoppe on Third St.

7/25/20 – Hilton Garden Inn on Seneca St.

7/26/20 – A-Plus Gas Station on Cayuga St.

7/26/20 – Convenience Store in 200 block of N. Meadow St.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department through the following means: