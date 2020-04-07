Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office thanks local healthcare workers in unique way

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/WETM) — Those fighting this virus on the front lines continue to feel the love from our community.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has set up a way to send messages to medical staff at area hospitals.

They have had their deputies write messages of support and love on two patrol cars, which will be parked out the Syracuse area hospitals throughout the week.

These messages and others go a long way in making sure healthcare workers know we appreciate them and their sacrifice.