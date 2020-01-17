Ontario County woman dies from vaping-associated illness

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Health reports that an Ontario County woman has died from vaping-associated illness.

Officials say the woman who died was in her 50s and a resident of Ontario County, although they have not publicly identified her at this time.

The State DOH also confirmed another female, from New York City and in her 20s, also has died from vaping-associated illness.

Officials say these deaths are No. three and four in New York when it comes to vaping-associated illness.

“State DOH and its Wadsworth Center Laboratory are doing groundbreaking work getting to the bottom of this unacceptable situation and we will continue using every tool at our disposal until these illnesses and deaths stop,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. In the meantime our message on vaping remains unchanged: if you don’t know what you’re smoking, don’t smoke it.”