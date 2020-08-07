Ostego County Jail Will Resume Visitations

Ostego County Jail has not had visitors since April due to the pandemic. But starting Saturday, August 15th, inmates will be able to reconnect with their loved ones in person.



Vistiations will be modified. Only two visitors will be allowed per inmate. Visits will be limited to half an hour on Saturday and Sunday’s and they will all be appointment base. All visitors will have to go through a screening process. Physical contact will not be allowed, there will be plexiglass to divide the inmates and visitors and masks will be required.