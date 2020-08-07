Ostego County Jail Will Resume Visitations

Regional

by: Shalon Stevens

Posted: / Updated:

Ostego County Jail has not had visitors since April due to the pandemic. But starting Saturday, August 15th, inmates will be able to reconnect with their loved ones in person.


Vistiations will be modified. Only two visitors will be allowed per inmate. Visits will be limited to half an hour on Saturday and Sunday’s and they will all be appointment base. All visitors will have to go through a screening process. Physical contact will not be allowed, there will be plexiglass to divide the inmates and visitors and masks will be required.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now