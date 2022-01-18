Oswego County corrections officer dies from COVID-19 contracted on duty

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff confirms to NewsChannel 9 that corrections officer Melissa France died after contracting coronavirus on duty.

Her death was announced Tuesday morning, but after meeting with her family, Sheriff Don Hilton shared more details with NewsChannel 9. He says she was assigned to the jail’s transport unit, which moves inmates between the jail and either court appearances, medical appointments or hospital visits.

Hilton didn’t say exactly how she caught COVID-19, but affirmed it was over her course of work. He didn’t know if France was vaccinated.

France worked for the department for 10 years and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

“I ask for your thoughts and prayers for Melissa’s daughter, Savannah, and the rest of her family, friends and coworkers,” the Sheriff wrote.

A GoFundMe page set up by a coworker says France caught the virus on December 7, was admitted to Oswego Health on one week later and then sent to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse on December 27.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

