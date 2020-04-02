Pa. pastor blasts coronavirus orders, plans outdoor service ‘like Woodstock’

In this July 5, 2019 Bibles are displayed in Miami. Religious publishers say President Trump’s most recently proposed tariffs on Chinese imports could result in a Bible shortage. That’s because millions of Bibles, some estimates put it at 150 million or more, are now printed in China each year. Critics of a proposed tariff say it would not only make the Bible more expensive for consumers, it would also hurt the evangelical efforts of Christian organizations that give away Bibles as part of their ministry. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Pittsburgh area pastor says he plans to organize a large, Woodstock-like outdoor Easter service to protest the stay-at-home orders amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Conservative Christian Pastor Jonathan Shuttlesworth made the announcement on social media after the arrests of pastors in the U.S. for failing to comply with state-at-home orders.

“How do you lay hands on people online? How do you baptize people online? How do you anoint with oil and lay hands on the sick?” he asked.

He said the government is infringing on the rights of people to assemble for religion.

He said the large outdoor gathering will be “like Woodstock.”