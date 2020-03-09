Package giving off noxious fumes removed from Eastwood Post Office

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a package started giving off a noxious gas at the Eastwood Post Office on Monday morning. The incident happened around 11 a.m. at the James Street location.

Two postal workers and one customer had some difficulty breathing, and two of them went to the hospital as a precaution. The package was later identified as a non-hazardous pet urine neutralizer.

The James Street post office will be closed for the remainder of Monday, but will open for normal hours on Tuesday. Patrons in need of postal services can visit the Teall Ave. location.