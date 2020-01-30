Parents of Cornell student who died after falling into creek sue the university

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The parents of 18-year-old Cornell student-athlete Antonio Tsialas are now suing the university, a school affiliated fraternity and some of its students.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Tompkins County Supreme Court, seeks compensation for the mental and physical “anguish” their son suffered before his death.
Eight weeks after starting his freshman year at Cornell, Tsialas was last seen leaving a Phi Kappa Psi fraternity party in late October. His body was found two days later in Fall Creek near Ithaca Falls.
