Pence to speak at Women for Trump event in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM)– Vice President Mike Pence will speak at a Women for Trump event at the Radisson Hotel on Wednesday.

He will be joined by senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and Secretary of Education Betsy Devos.

This is his second time speaking Cumberland County at the same location in the past year. In June, he spoke at the 2019 Republican State Dinner.

Last year, Pence visited Pennsylvania four times.

His trip today could be the first of many to Pennsylvania, a battleground state key to winning the 2020 election.

In 2016, Trump made history by becoming the first Republican to win Pennsylvania since 1988.