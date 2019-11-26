Penn Yan Police looking for man in child endangerment investigation

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WEMT) – The Penn Yan Police Department is looking for Isreal Lopez-Lopez in connection to an endangering the welfare of a child investigation.

Lopez is described as being approximately 30 years old, 5’5″ tall, slim build Hispanic male. Lopez is believed to be performing farm work in the area and was last living on Elm Street in the Village.

Penn Yan Police

In addition to the local charges, Lopez is a person of interest in a felony case in North Carolina.

The police department is asking citizens not to take any direct action but to call Penn Yan Police if you know his whereabouts. (315) 536-4426